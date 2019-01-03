Cameroon: Armed men chop off fingers of CDC workers

At least half a dozen workers of the Cameroon Development Corporation CDC are receiving treatment in a local medical facilityin Tiko after they were attacked on Thursday morning by unidentified armed men.

The workers were attacked at the rubber section of the CDC in Tiko this morning as they were tapping out rubber, sources said.

The workers had their fingers chopped off, others seriously wounded as they men committed their acts before taking off, a source added.

The injured workers, all men were transported to the Tiko Cottage hospital for proper medical attention as security forces have opened investigations on the attack.

The attack is said to have discouraged workers of the banana section who were supposed to resume work today as many decided to stay home.

This is the latest attack on workers of the CDC in over two months as the CDC continues to be heavily hit by crisis in the North West and South West regions of the country.