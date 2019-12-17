Cameroon: Armed men do away with huge sums of money from Yaounde Cathedral

Two unidentified armed men have reportedly made away with huge sums of money taken from the cashier of Our Lady of Victories Cathedral early this morning in Cameroon’s political capital Yaounde, reports from the Cathedral have confirmed.

In a release made public some few hours after the incident, the Communication Department of the Cathedral says at about twenty minutes past seven this Tuesday morning, two unidentified individuals break into the office of the Cathedral’s cashier, Mme Nicaise Biloa, few minutes to the end of the 6am mass.

According to the release, the unscrupulous individuals tied her hands and feet before vanishing with a huge sum of money whose amount is still to be determined.

The release equally highlights that no faithful nor priest of the Cathedral was directly touched by the incident.

Informed about the situation, security and defence forces are said to have stormed the place and opened an investigation to bring to book the two culprits.