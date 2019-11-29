Cameroon: Armed men kidnap six students of University of Bamenda

Six students of the University of Bamenda in the restive North West region of Cameroon have been reportedly kidnapped by unidentified individuals, sources have said.

According to sources, the six students were taken away Thursday November 28, 2019 around Mile 6 Bambui on their way back from school.

As of now, nothing is certain about the identity of the kidnappers, but sources say they have reportedly asked for one million from each of the students for their release.

This kidnap comes less than a week after the Senior Divisional Officer for Mezam Division, North West region of Cameroon, Emile Simon Mooh banned the circulation of bike riders on campus of the University of Bamenda on the basis that they are informants to kidnappers who take away students on their way to or back from school.