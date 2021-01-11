Cameroon: Armed men kill school principal, injure others in Manyu division

The Principal of Government High School, Ossing in Manyu Division, South West Region of Cameroon was on Saturday, January 9 killed by unidentified armed men.

Locals say the principal was attacked in his neighbourhood after returning from school that day as he was shot at by the armed men who immediately took off.

In another separate incident, two persons are seriously receiving treatment at a health facility in Tinto, still in Manyu division after they were attacked by armed men.

The two men; the Principal of Government Technical College Tinto and a student were shot at by the armed men for reportedly violating school boycott calls.

The violent incidents occured last weekend despite authorities reassuring that calm had returned to the division after welcoming back abouct 800 refugees who were returning from Nigeria.