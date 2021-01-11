Life › Human interest

Happening now

Cameroon: Armed men kill school principal, injure others in Manyu division

Published on 11.01.2021 at 01h22 by JournalduCameroun

The Principal of Government High School, Ossing in Manyu Division, South West Region of Cameroon was on Saturday, January 9 killed by unidentified armed men.

Locals say the principal was attacked in his neighbourhood after returning from school that day as he was shot at by the armed men who immediately took off.

In another separate incident, two persons are seriously receiving treatment at a health facility in Tinto, still in Manyu division after they were attacked by armed men.

The two men; the Principal of Government Technical College Tinto and a student were shot at by the armed men for reportedly violating school boycott calls.

The violent incidents occured last weekend despite authorities reassuring that calm had returned to the division after welcoming back abouct 800 refugees who were returning from Nigeria.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top