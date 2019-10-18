Cameroon: Armed men kill two members of vigilant group in Bamenda

Two members of a vigilante committee are reported to have been murdered Thursday October 17 late at night by suspected Ambazonia fighters in Bamenda, North West region of Cameroon.

Nkwenti and his collaborator were reportedly murdered around the Cattle Market in Bamenda.

Reports say before their demise, the two members appeared on State television Thursday evening where they were seen in group with dogs on streets, telling journalists they are part of a vigilante committee protecting the town from assaults by secessionist fighters.

Unfortunately for them, they did not hide their faces and were found dead early Friday morning.