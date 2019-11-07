Cameroon: Armed robbers accused of hijacking 70-seater bus in Obala arrested

Five highway rubbers accused of hijacking a 70-seater bus belonging to the Binam Voyage Transport Agency on October 26, 2019 in Obala, Centre region of Cameroon have been arrested by the National Gendarmerie and presented to the press this Thursday in Yaounde.

According to reports, their arrest some three days ago follows a security manhunt launched by the Centre regional Gendarmerie Legion.

They were presented to reporters today, alongside light weapons and booty recovered from their hideout in Obala as revealed by the Legion Commander.

Speaking to the press, he disclosed the security manhunt operation led them to five of the ten Departments of the Centre region of Cameroon; the Mbam and Kim, Mbam and Enoubou, Lekie, Mefou Akono and Mfoundi Departments at the end of which they were arrested.

The five men, some of whom are reported to be ex-prisoners are said to have confessed their involvement into the criminal act and according to the Legion Commander, they will appear before the State Council of the Military Tribunal for Justice to take its course.

He equally disclosed investigations will continue in order to determine if the driver of the bus who is in custody has any link with them.

In the night of Friday October 25, 2019, five armed bandits disguised as passengers hijacked a 70-seater bus of the Binam Voyage Transport Agency in Obala, stripping of passengers of their property.