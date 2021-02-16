Cameroon: Army captain allegedly killed by Ambazonia fighters in Kumbo

A military captain has reportedly been killed by armed Ambazonia separatist fighters in Kumbo, Bui ivision in the North West Region, sources have confirmed.

The captain, Thierry Engbwe Omgba was killed after successfully leading an operation to detonate some land mines that had been planted on the road.

It is only after clearing the road and on their way back that he received a bullet from the bush from armed men belived to be Ambazonia separatist fighters who took off.

This brings to four, the number of uniform officers killed this weekend in the restive Anglophone regions after three marine officers were killed in Ekondo Titi, South West Region on Sunday.