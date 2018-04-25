Cameroon: Army drilled on handling explosive devices

Some officers of the Cameroonian defense force have been drilled on techniques to defuse and clear improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

The joint training conducted by the US Army through US Army Africa (USARAF) and its French counterpart through the French Elements Channel in Gabon (EFG), recently in Douala, was aimed at enabling the defense forces to deal with explosive devices in a professional manner in some 200 interventions at the war front.

One of the trainers, Jacques Belon, said the training had several objectives, including the ability to destroy without collateral casualties all types of explosive devices. “It was a level 4 training, that is to say the top of the cycle, and the most demanding”.

The trained officers have since taken turns to applaud the initiative stating that “they now have the skills to clear mines, undertake, when the situation requires it, the neutralization of identified devices.”