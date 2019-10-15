Cameroon: Army frees two students from Amba captivity in NW region

Two students alleged to be under secessionists’ captivity in Nkambe, Donga Mantung Division of the North West region of Cameroon have been reportedly freed by the Cameroonian army.

Alerted on the abduction of two students of the Government Bilingual High School Nkambe by unidentified gunmen on their way to classes this morning, the local army reportedly went in search of the children.

According to reports, the army was able to neutralise the abductors and free the two students some 4 kilometres ahead, thanks to the help of Bororo guides.

Some reports describes Nkambe as one of the most peaceful towns in Cameroon’s North West region since the Anglophone crisis began and attribute this peaceful state to the presence of an army camp there.