Cameroon army medics sent to tackle Bakassi cholera outbreak

A Cameroonian army medical team, backed by public health personnel, has been deployed in the Bakassi peninsula (South-West) where a cholera outbreak, declared since 13 October, has killed six people, APA learned on Friday from local sources.By Félix Cyriaque Ebolé Bola

Cholera outbreaks are particularly prevalent in the localities of Djabane, Ekondo Titi and Idabato, where 34 suspected cases, including one confirmed, have also been reported, with emergency actions underway to contain the epidemic.

Last Thursday, the Minister of Public Health, Manaouda Malachie, issued a statement saying that “response measures have been implemented” in the health district concerned to limit and eradicate the threat.

Similarly, he said, an active search for suspected cases is underway in the field.

He had also called on the populations of the area not only to be vigilant, but also to report any suspected cholera symptoms.

The Bakassi peninsula was long coveted by Nigeria before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) recognized, on October 10, 2002, Cameroon’s sovereignty over the territory which is potentially rich in hydrocarbons and fisheries products.

It currently lacks basic social services.