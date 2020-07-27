Cameroon: Army neutralises at least five Boko Haram fighters in F/N region

Cameroon’s army is reported to have neutralized five members of the Boko Haram Islamic group during an offensive launch Saturday July 25 in the locality of Gouzda-Vreket, a village situated at the border with neighbouring country Nigeria.

According to the communication office of Cameroon’s Ministry of Defence, last Saturday July 25, the military launched an offensive against the Boko Haram Islamic group that has been terrorising that part of the country since 2014.

The communication says in the process, five Boko Haram fighters were neutralized in Gouzda-Vreket, a village in the Mayo-Tsanaga Department, Far North region of Cameroon.

Cameroon’s military has neutralised five Boko Haram fighters in the locality of Gouzda-Vreket a village situated at the border with Nigeria.

The operation equally led to the seizure of weapons belonging to the said fighters.

No soldier on the Cameroonian side I said to have suffered any injury in the course of this offensive.

The population of some villages in the Far North region of Cameroon has been living hell for many months now with recurrent attacks from the Boko Haram Islamic group, to the point that many of them have been forced to move to other villages.