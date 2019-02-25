Cameroon army steps up social actions in SW region

Despite the conflict opposing armed groups and the regular forces with its negative consequences in the two English speaking regions, marks of military social actions are still manifest in the South West region of Cameroon.

Some nine years ago, the Rapid Intervention Brigade (BIR) donated a medicalized ambulance meant for public emergencies to the population of Limbe.

The BIR signed a Convention agreement with the Limbe Regional Hospital, stating that the donation was within the framework of their Civil Military Actions in favour of the population.

The CFA 50million ambulance-gift is said to have served the population of the locality in times of need till today.

They have equally been of great help through their health units in Buea, Mamfe and Tombel where both military personnel and the general public are taken care of.

As concerns construction, the Military Engineering Corps is reported to have constructed some 80 bungalow free homes for volunteer fishermen in Isangele and a locality in Bakassi.

In the same vain, they have carried out major road repairs on the Mundemba-Isangele-Akwa difficult terrain and rendered it passable in all seasons.

In the domain of education, the BIR has often donated school furniture in the Bakassi area to foster the education of young Cameroonians.