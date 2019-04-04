Cameroon: Longue Longue finally released after 48 hours in detention

Outspoken artist Longkana Ango Simon who was arrestd two days ago in Douala by security forces has been released, sources have said.

He was released on Wednesday night breaking Thursday morning after spending 48 hours under custody though no official reason was advanced for his arrest.

Circumstances surrounding his releae are still not clear but sources say he was released following pressure from a group of fellow artists who had requested for his immediate release.

It should be recalled that Longue Longue was arrested on Tueasday April 2 by security forces at the Sawa hotel in Douala.

The arrest came after a controversial video he published on social media last week criticisng the regime in place for jailing the leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Maurice Kamto.

In the video released last week, the artist claimed the detained leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Maurice Kamto had won the October 7 Presidential election but did not provide proofs to back his claims up.

He accused incumbent Paul Biya of stealing Kamto’s challenging the regime to organise elections city by city and Kamto will emerge winner.

He described Maurice Kamto’s arrest and detention as politically motivated and said and insisted he is not afraid of any arrest.