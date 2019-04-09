Cameroon: Arrested pro Kamto supporters freed

The 18 supporters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement who were arrested on Tuesday morning around the premises of the Appeal Court have been released.

They were released late on Tuesday evening after spending hours of questioning at thee Central Police station where they were detained

A spokesperson of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement said they had been charged with illegal gathering, illegal protests, rebellion and disturbing public order. It is however not clear if these charges have been dropped.

The supporters were arrested among a group supporters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement who thronged the court premises to witness the hearing but met stiff resistance from security forces who had cordoned off the area.