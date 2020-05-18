Cameroon: Detained volunteers of Kamto’s SCSI released

The six volunteers of the Survie Cameroun Survival Initiative SCSI arrested last Monday May 11 while distributing anti-COVID-19 kits at the Mokolo market in Cameroon’s political Yaounde have been released.

A tweet posted by Christian Penda Ekoka, Coordinator of the SCSI, a fundraising launched by the Cameroon Renaissance Movement party to help in the fight against the Coronavirus indicates six of its volunteers arrested during a distribution exercice were released Friday May 15 in the afternoon.

Les bénévoles viennent d’être libérés. Chaleureuses félicitations à tous ceux qui de loin et de près ont oeuvré pour cette libération.💪🏼💪🏼👍🏽👍🏽 The #SCSI volunteers have just been released. Warm congratulations to those who were directly and indirectly involved in their release. — Christian Penda Ekoka (@EkokaPenda) May 15, 2020

Kouimo Jean Claude, Fodjo Noubissi Serge, Djieugoe Rodrigue, Massaugue Boyom Bibiane, Tientcheu Benoit and Tchopock Aime Raoul were arrested Monday May 11 while distributing anti-COVID-19 kits at the Mokolo market in Yaounde, Centre region.

They were detained at the Mokolo police station for five days during which, information filtered out that they could face rebellion charges.

Authorities have maintained that SCSI is an illegal fundraising and thus gifts from the association should not be distributed to the population.

The Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda recently refused a consignment of anti-COVID-19 kits brought by the humanitarian programme on the basis that Prof Maurice Kamto, leader of the party in charge of the fundraising did not personally show up at his Ministry.

A situation many including the international right body, Human Right Watch have condemned, stating that in the wake of this deadly pandemic, the health of the masses is the priority.