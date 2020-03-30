Cameroon arrests prostitutes for violating anti-Coronavirus measures

Over fifty sex workers have been arrested in the Cameroon’s capital Yaounde for violating measures government measures against the COVID-19, authorities have said.

Jean Claude Tsila, Senior Divisional Officer of the Mfoundi said on Friday that the sex workers had smuggled their way into hotels to meet travellers with travellers who had been put on quarantine after arrriving the country.

According to Mr Tsila, the sex workers were arrested along the City Council and Nlogkak stretch by security forces last week and said the operation will continue in the Mvog Ada, Ekounou and Mini fermes neighbourhoods.

“We have given firm instructions to security forces to carry out a mass arrest of sex workers in Yaounde and hand them to health workers to test them of the COVID-19,” Jean Claude Tsila said.

“We started with sex workers because we met most of them in hotel rooms of those who were quarantined and we have equally asked security forces at these hotels to be very strict and restrict movements into these facilities,” he added.