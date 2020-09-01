› Life

Cameroon: ART Board Chair, Justine Diffo requests for security guard

Published on 01.09.2020 at 13h23 by journalduCameroun

Prof Justine Diffo (c) copyright

The Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Cameroon’s Telecommunications Regulatory Agency, ART Prof Justine Diffo has requested for a discreet bodyguard to assure her security at her job side.

In a correspondence addressed to the Commander of the Mobile Intervention Police Unit, GMI in Yaounde dated Monday August 31st, Prof Justine Diffo says her request is prompted by a series of attacks on her ever since she was appointed Board Chair of ART in April 2020 by the Head of State.

Consequently, having a security guard according to the national coordinator of the group “More Women in Politics” will ensure a safe working environment for her, and thus an accomplishment of the vision of the regulatory agency in accordance with the prescriptions of the Head of State.

Over a month ago, the press echoed a scandal at Cameroon’s Telecommunications Regulatory Agency.

The Board Chair, Prof Justine Diffo was accused of fraudulent and tribal appointments into the regulatory body to the extent that the Minister of Post and Telecommunications, Minette Libon Li Likeng instructed the suspension of these appointments for further investigations

