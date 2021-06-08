Cameroon: Artisanal mining activities at golden pit in Kambele suspended after landfall buries seven

The Minister of Mines, Industry and Technological Development, Gabriel Dodo Ndoke has suspended artisanal mining activities attributed to Dora Iya Joachim on a site in the locality of Kambele in Batouri, Kadey Division in the East region of Cameroon for a period of six months.

The suspension according to the Ministerial decision signed Tuesday June 8 was slammed for non-observation of artisanal mining exploitation standards, environmental and security rules that led to an accident which took away the lives of seven persons last May 30 on the said site.

Besides the suspension, Dora Iya Joachim have been enjoined to take measures to restrict access to the site to unauthorized persons, rehabilitate and restore parts of it that had been exploited and abandoned.

He will also have to take measures to ensure the preservation of lives of employees present on the site, based on mining standards.

Activities on the mining site will resume only when the above prescriptions would have been accomplished within the six months suspension period.

Failure to meet these requirements within the given six months’ time, his authorization to carry out mining activities on the site, according to Minister Gabriel Dodo Ndoke will simply be withdrawn.

This suspension comes after two recent deadly incidents in Kambele, a mining site in the East region reputed to host abandoned golden pits which gradually become deadly sites (especially during the rainy season) for the local population who engage in artisanal mining activities there.