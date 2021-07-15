Culture › Music

Happening now

Cameroon: Artiste Tenor sustains severe injuries, 22-yr-old perishes in car accident in Douala

Published on 15.07.2021 at 10h58 by journal du Cameroun

Tenor's vehicle completely calcined (c) copyright
Popular Cameroonian artiste Tenor is currently receiving treatment at the Douala Laquintinie Hospital after he sustained severe injuries following a car accident early this Thursday July 15 in Douala.

 

The tragic incident reportedly occurred at about 4am this Thursday July 15 at the Carrefour Feu rouge Bessengue neighborhood in Douala.

Tenor was onboard his car alongside three other people, including a driver and a 22-year-old girl identified as Erica, a year I university student in Douala. They were on their way back from an evening show at the French Institute to celebrate French music as part of activities commemorating Bastille Day.

Tenor and other artistes at French institute (c) copyright

Reports say the car crushed an electric pole and caught fire instantly. The young girl was projected from the back seat where she was through the front screen, on to the road where she hit her head violently and died on the spot.

The driver is said to be on the run. Meanwhile, Tenor and the other victim onboard sustained severe injuries and were transported to the Laquintinie hospital. Reports say the rapper is in a critical condition.

Local sources say the car the car kept burning even after the victims were rescued, until the the fire was put out by inhabitants of the neighborhood.

The family of Erica who are yet to come to terms with her sudden and tragic departure stormed the Laquinitine hospital this morning crying and demanding explanations as to what happened to their daughter who only left for fun but unfortunately met her doom.

Tags : | | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top