Cameroon: Artiste Tenor sustains severe injuries, 22-yr-old perishes in car accident in Douala

Popular Cameroonian artiste Tenor is currently receiving treatment at the Douala Laquintinie Hospital after he sustained severe injuries following a car accident early this Thursday July 15 in Douala.

The tragic incident reportedly occurred at about 4am this Thursday July 15 at the Carrefour Feu rouge Bessengue neighborhood in Douala.

Tenor was onboard his car alongside three other people, including a driver and a 22-year-old girl identified as Erica, a year I university student in Douala. They were on their way back from an evening show at the French Institute to celebrate French music as part of activities commemorating Bastille Day.

Reports say the car crushed an electric pole and caught fire instantly. The young girl was projected from the back seat where she was through the front screen, on to the road where she hit her head violently and died on the spot.

The driver is said to be on the run. Meanwhile, Tenor and the other victim onboard sustained severe injuries and were transported to the Laquintinie hospital. Reports say the rapper is in a critical condition.

Local sources say the car the car kept burning even after the victims were rescued, until the the fire was put out by inhabitants of the neighborhood.

The family of Erica who are yet to come to terms with her sudden and tragic departure stormed the Laquinitine hospital this morning crying and demanding explanations as to what happened to their daughter who only left for fun but unfortunately met her doom.