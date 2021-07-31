Cameroon: Artiste Tenor transferred to Douala Central prison

Popular musician Thierry Mengoumou Ayia, aka Tenor has spent his first night in police custody.

He was transferred to the Douala New-Bell prison Friday July 30 after recovering from an accident he had last July 15 in Douala that claimed the life of a young girl aboard the vehicle he was driving.

The victim, 22-year-old Mfiya Mouliom Erika was a student of the St Jerome Catholic University in Douala.

Nothing filtered on the reasons behind Tenor’s arrest but reports say it is in connection with the fatal accident, given that he was allegedly driving intoxicated.

Few days ago, Douala-based private channel, Equinox television reported that the family of the girl had filed a complaint against the young artiste.

When the girl was reported dead, the family stormed the Douala Laquintinie Hospital where her corpse had been deposited and her father, Jean Georges Mouliom indirectly said Tenor would regret having met his daughter. He sent a message to the artiste: “Since he is still alive, i am expecting him in my native Bamoun to come and pay my daughter’s dowry…”

Erica who began her final journey yesterday will be interred this Saturday July 31 in Mamevouo, a locality in the Noun Division, West region of Cameroon.