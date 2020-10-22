Cameroon: Artistes mobilise for decisive Sonacam general assembly

A new page is set to open at the Cameroon Authors’ Rights Corporation, SONACAM when artistes meet on Saturday, October 24 for the body’s general assembly.

This weekend’s meeting is set to bring artistes from the ten regions of the country as they seek to adopt new texts for the body.

The adoption of the new texts regulating the body is expected to set up a solid foundation for the body and equally the stage for the elective general assembly which has been scheduled for next month.

It is in this light that stakeholders have been mobilizing to ensure Saturday’s event is a success and a big turning point in the management of the authors’ right corporation in Cameroon.

Thus the Minister of Arts and Culture has for the past weeks been meeting with the various actors and key stakeholders to receive concrete proposals on how to move the authors’ right corporation forward. At the start of the week, Minister Pierre Ismael Bidoung Mkpwatt held a working session with all security officials to seek ways of preserving order throughout the general assembly.

On his part, the Board Chair of SONACAM, Ndongfeng Samuel aka Sam Fan Thomas said all the measures have been taken to ensure the general assembly goes on smoothly. He said the body had already sought authorization from the Divisional Officer for Yaounde II over two weeks ago and they are now concentrating to rounding off with the necessary logistics for delegates who will be coming in from the other regions.

At the level of the regions, the registers are being cleaned up as artistes rush to comply with registration modalities in order to get themselves set for Saturday.