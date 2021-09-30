Culture › Music

Cameroon: Artistes pay homage to Nkotti François with giant concert

Published on 30.09.2021 at 17h31 by JournalduCameroun

About fifty artistes are read to pay homage and bid farewell to their colleague and a pacesetter, Nkotti François who passed away on August 4

Activities to bid farewell to the artiste will start on Thursday, September 30 in Douala with a grand concert at the Club Camtel in Bepanda, Douala.

The concert which will last for about seven hours  will bring together about 50 artistes who will roll back the years with all songs of the artiste’s repertoire.

The mortal remains of the artiste will be removed from the mortuary of the Douala Military Hospital on Friday, October 1 and will be feried to his residence in Souza where there will be another concert before burial on Saturday, October 2

