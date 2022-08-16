Cameroon : AS AWA FC Wins Guinness Super League

AC AWA FC of Yaounde have retained the Guinness Super League title they won last season. The women’s Elite One Club finished the 2021/2022 season ranked first on the league standing with 58 points. In a five goal thriller, AWA FC carried the day by 3-1.

Coach Hassan Balla’s team won 22 of their 22 matches, drawing one and losing one. Their last game of the season was against Amazone FAP of Yaounde at the annexe of the Yaounde Ahmadou Ahidjo Staduim on Sunday August 14. The game which concluded the season took place in the presence of the president of Cameroon’s Football Federation FECAFOOT, Samuel Eto’o and officials of the Guinness Cameroun S.A, main sponsor of the league.

Farida Machia pulled a goal for AWA FC eight minutes after kickoff but Amazone FAP’s Confidence Bongben pulled back oned to make it 1-1 in the first 20 minutes of the game. Raissa Ebenye put the champions ahead again when she added the second goal. The half time score stoofd 2-1. Coach Balla’s girls returned for the last 45 minutes more determined to end the season in style.

Brenda Tabe added the third to make it 3-1 for AWA FC. Amazone FAP’s Rita Wanki who was voted Woman of the Match, reduced scores to 2-3, which turned out to be the final score. AWA FC thus ended the season as champions and received a cheque of 21 million Francs from FECAFOOT’s boss Samuel Eto’o Fils.

The president of the professional Female Football League, Celine Eko’o said it had been an exciting season with the partners Guinness Cameroon,meeting all expectations. She announced the number of tournaments that will be doubled next year by the Guinness, in order to improve competitiveness and boost the championship.

Cameroon’s ambassador to the 2nd CAF Women’s Champion League, AS Awa FC will throw weights with CECUS FC of Chad, Mazembe FC of the DRC and Malabo Kings of Equatorial Guinea. There is indeed a new queen with the crown in the Guinness Super, AS Awa has gradually and steadily put an end to the long time dominance by Louves Minproff and Amazone Fap in the Cameroon Women’s top tier football.