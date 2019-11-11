The lower and upper houses of parliament open today in Yaounde as Senators and Parliamentarians meet for the final sitting of the year.

Some members of parliament will be bidding farewell as this is the last session before the Legislative elections scheduled for February 9, next year.

If the November session of parliament is traditionally set aside for the budget, this one is a bit particular because it comes on the heels of the Major National Dialogue where several proposals were made that could shape the destiny of the country.

At the end of this Major National Dialogue on October 4, particpants hoped most of the recommendations will be channeled to parliament in the form of bills for adoption.

The most striking of the recommendations is the Special Status to the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon.

The Social Democratic Front already started putting pressure last weekend calling for the recommendations of the Major National Dialogue to be tabled at the National Assembly in order to find last solutions to the crisis. It is now left to see if the executive will bow to this pressure.