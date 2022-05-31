Cameroon: ASMAC Entrance Exams To Begin On September 6 2022 As Government Increases Number Of Places

Candidates for the entrance exam to this 50-year-old Institution will be assessed in general knowledge and text synthesis on 06 September 2022. The oral tests will follow immediately on 07, 08 and 09 September 2022. The deadline for applications is 02 September 2022 at 15:30.

The entrance exam for the first year of the Bachelor’s degree at the Advanced School of Mass Communication ASMAC will take place from 06 to 09 September 2022. The said competition is open for the academic year 2022/2023 in Yaounde. The information is contained in the joint decision N°123 Minesup/Mincom of 30 May 2022.

According to the inter-ministerial decision, the news concerns students in the final year of secondary school, Upper Sixth, all streams; holders of the baccalaureate or GCE-AL; holders of any other diploma admitted in equivalence or exemption by the Minister of Higher Education. Cameroonians of both sexes, holders of the Baccalaureate or GCE-AL may thus apply. Foreigners who meet the academic requirements are also eligible. No age limit is required.

For the 2022 session, Esstic will select 300 candidates including 270 Cameroonians and 30 foreigners in the five streams. The number of candidates per stream is distributed as follows

Journalism 80 places including 70 Cameroonians and 10 foreigners

Coorporate communication 65 places including 60 Cameroonians and 05 foreigners

Advertising 45 places including 40 Cameroonians and 05 foreigners

Documentary Information 65 places including 60 Cameroonians and 05 foreigners

Publishing and Graphic Art 45 places including 40 Cameroonians and 05 foreigners

We note an increase in the number of places per stream for the school headed by Professor Alice Nga Minkala. The said increase is 45 Cameroonian candidates, all streams combined. For the years 2020-2021, 2021-2022, the interministerial decision specifies 70 places for journalism, 50 for Communication of Organizations, 40 for advertising, 55 for Infodoc and 40 for publishing. The overall total is 255 candidates, of which 225 are Cameroonian and 30 foreigners.

Candidates for the entrance exam to this 50-year-old school will be assessed in general culture and file synthesis on 06 September 2022. The oral tests will follow immediately on 07, 08 and 09 September 2022. The deadline for applications is 02 September 2022 at 15:30. The details of the documents to be provided are contained in the joint decision N°123 Minesup/Mincom of 30 May 2022 to be downloaded.