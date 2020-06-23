Cameroon: ASMAC former Director, Prof Marc-Joseph Omgba passes away

The former Director of the Advanced School of Mass Communication, ASMAC in Cameroon’s political capital Yaounde and Professor of journalism, Marc-Joseph Omgba is no more.

He died early this morning at the Yaounde Central Hospital at the age of seventy-two, following a protracted illness.

Late Prof Marc-Joseph Omgba is considered as one of the pillars of the journalism profession in Cameroon, having practiced and taught the profession.

Graduate of the second batch of the then Yaounde International School of Journalism which later became the Advanced School of Mass Communication, the late Prof is reported to have trained generations of men and women in mass communication.

Late Prof Marc-Joseph Ombga was among the first editors of the national bilingual daily, Cameroon tribune created in 1974 and Director of information at the State owned Cameroon Radio Television, CRTV.

He had been on retirement since 2014 after serving as Technical Adviser at the University of Yaounde II and before then, Director of ASMAC from 1993 to 2008.