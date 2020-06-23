Culture › Media

Happening now

Cameroon: ASMAC former Director, Prof Marc-Joseph Omgba passes away

Published on 23.06.2020 at 16h26 by journalduCameroun

The former Director of the Advanced School of Mass Communication, ASMAC in Cameroon’s political capital Yaounde and Professor of journalism, Marc-Joseph Omgba is no more.

He died early this morning at the Yaounde Central Hospital at the age of seventy-two, following a protracted illness.

Late Prof Marc-Joseph Omgba is considered as one of the pillars of the journalism profession in Cameroon, having practiced and taught the profession.

Graduate of the second batch of the then Yaounde International School of Journalism which later became the Advanced School of Mass Communication, the late Prof is reported to have trained generations of men and women in mass communication.

Late Prof Marc-Joseph Ombga was among the first editors of the national bilingual daily, Cameroon tribune created in 1974 and Director of information at the State owned Cameroon Radio Television, CRTV.

He had been on retirement since 2014 after serving as Technical Adviser at the University of Yaounde II and before then, Director of ASMAC from 1993 to 2008.

 

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top