Cameroon: At 29, SDF battles to survive as main opposition party

When the Social Democratic Front was created on May 26, 1990 in Bamenda, the party had as main objective to seize power from the CPDM party.

The mammoth crowd that gathered at the Ntarinkon park to listen to the party’s Chairman Ni John Fru Ndi, was testament not only of the desire for multi party politics but for a more democratic change of power.

Two years later, that change nearly happend when the SDF narrowly lost to the CPDM at the 1992 Presidential election. The party never lost hope and that result gave it more to hope for future elections.

Twenty nine years on, that dream has not happened and the party’s status as the main opposition figure has come under threat following the emergence of other political outfits like the Cameroon Renaissance Movement.

Since 1992, the SDF power has been dwindling down the scale moving from 46 Members of Parliament in 1997 to 18 at the ninth Legislature in 2013, the party’s influeence keeps waning.

After plucking 14 seats at the Senate in 2013, the party could only maintain half of those seats last year. The party’s misery was compounded by its worst ever finish at the Presidential election where its flag bearer Joshua Osih finished fourth with 3.35 percent of the votes.

« We want to be the SDF of the early 90’s, the SDF that fought for the people and the SDF that has always stood for truth and justice. We want to go back to the base and and connect with our militants, » the party’s Secretary General Jean Tsomelou said during a post-election assessment meeting in Yaounde.

A feeling re-echoed by the party’s flag bearer Joshua Osih during a meeting of the National Executive Committee of the party as he called on his comrades to put the Presidential election debacle behind them and focus on future elections.

Though many feel the party has lost its glory days, political analyst and one-time Political Science lecturer at the University of Soa, Stephane Akoa thinks it is an unfair assessment given that its main electoral base in the North West and South West regions has not been stable.

The SDF that used to boast of a strong political base in parts of the Littoral and West regions is equally losing grip to that part of the country to the Cameroon Renaissance Movement following the October 7 Presidential election.

For Stephane Akoa, the SDF should strife to build on the number of elected representatives in Parliament and the councils so as to maintain grip on its postion as the leading opposition party.

For this to happen, the party needs to reconnect with its supporters and sympathisers at the base as well reinvent strategies to counter its adversaries on the ground, Stephane Akoa said.

Despite the low key celebrations of the party’s anniversary on Sunday across the national territory, party officials are unanimous that the next elections are crucial in the party’s standing on the political scene.