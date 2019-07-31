Cameroon: At least 1.3 Million people in need of assistance in restive NWSW regions – UN

According to the latest report from the UN Office for the coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, at least 1.3 Million people are in need of humanitarian assistance in Cameroon’s North West and South West regions due to the crisis.

The report published as of June 30, 2019 partly reads that the humanitarian situation in Cameroon is on a downward slope despite the different aids observed from International partners and local NGOs.

“The humanitarian situation in the North west and South West regions of the country continues to deteriorate. At least 1.3 million people are in need of assistance and over 530,000 people are internally displaced…” Part of the report reads.

The report further says that though the desire to help the people exist, the security situation makes it difficult for the different good will organisations to get to the people.

“Access to people in need is becoming increasingly difficult for the humanitarian community due to rising insecurity Access. Constraints hamper humanitarian assessments and prevent assistance reaching those most vulnerable.”

The conflict that draws to close to three years today has already deprived countless persons of basic necessities like shelter, health and most importantly the right to education.