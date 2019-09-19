Life › Human interest

Happening now

Cameroon: At least 10 die in road accident in Douala

Published on 19.09.2019 at 12h30 by journalduCameroun

(c) copyright

At least 10 people have been reported dead in a road accident that occurred Wednesday night breaking Thursday September 19, 2019 at Ngwei, a locality between Edea and Pouma in Cameroon’s Littoral region.

The accident involving a Guaranti inter-transport bus heading to Yaounde and a semi remorque occurred when both engines entered into a violent collision at Ngwei, locality situated between Edea and Pouma on the Douala-Yaounde highway.

Going by a communique from the office of Edea’s Senior Divisional Officer, nine people lost their lives and 8 have been seriously injured.

The bodies have been evacuated to the Edea hospital mortuary meanwhile the wounded are already receiving treatment.

 

Tags : | |


News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top