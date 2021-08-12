Cameroon: At least 12 killed, 48 others wounded in inter-community clashes in F/N

At least 12 people have lost their lives and 48 others sustained severe injuries in a violent scuffle between Shuwa Arabs and Mousgoums, two communities in the Logone and Chari Division, Far North region of Cameroon.

According to the Governor of the region, Midjiyawa Bakari, the dispute erupted over a water source between cattle rearers and fishermen and further degenerated to the point of becoming deadly.

Sources say the clashes sparked off Monday August 09 and continued until Tuesday. Shuwa Arabs and Mousgoums engaged into a violent clash in the El Birke clan, Logone and Birni, Logone and Chari Division of the Far North region.

Some made used of arrows meanwhile others took up machetes. Reports say tension grew even more when Shuwa Arabs took up firearms.

The Mousgoums on their part retreated and went to ask for help from their brothers in neighbouring localities. The intervention of forces of law and order was not enough to restore calm by then.

At least 12 people lost their lives and 48 others sustained severe injuries. The horrible images and videos of the after clashes went viral after that. As at now, official reports say relative calm now reigns in the area.

Inter-community clashes is a common phenomenon especially between the two communities concerned.

The last case reported had claimed two lives.