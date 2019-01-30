Cameroon: At least 14 separatist fighters killed in Bafut

At least 14 armed separatist fighters have been killed in Bafut, North West region of Cameroon following a military operation in that part of the country, security sources have said.

The casualties are an outcome of a 48-hour military offensive launched in the locality on Monday January 28 which led to heavy fighting.

Security sources say in addition to the 14 separatist fighters killed, several others escaped with bullet wounds in the bushes while a separatist camp was captured, security sources said but however declined to reveal casualties sustained by security forces.

However, local sources say many civilians were caught in the cross fire and lost their lives while others were injured as well as several properties destroyed.