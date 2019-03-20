Cameroon: At least 15 Buea University students kidnapped

At least fifteen students of the University of Buea have been kidnapped on campus this morning, local sources have said.

The students, all players of the University of Buea men’s football team were kidnapped early this morning as they arrived at one of the campus’ training ground where they are preparing for the upcoming University games. This is happening just hours after the coach of the team was involved in an accident.

It is not yet clear who kidnapped the students nor and their whereabouts remain unknown as the University is yet to react to the incident.