Cameroon: At least 20 die in road accident in Adamawa region

Published on 24.01.2019 at 09h13 by Journalducameroun

At least 20 persons have been killed in a road accident that occured in Touboro, Mayo-Rey division in the North region, sources have confirmed.

Sources say the accident that happened along Ngaoundere and Moundou on Tuesday 23 January, with a heavy duty truck hitting a bus belonging to the Touristique travel agency.

Below is a list of persons who died in the accident.

– Saliou

– Daza Stephane (custom officer)

– Alah Abra Patric

– Talaya Joseph

– Adam Ali

– Adamou Gouroudja (

– Nana Souleymanou (bus driver)

– Oussoumarou Bouba

– Sadjo Djoswa

– Abiba Marthe

– Mekila Valentine Nikese (Chadian)

– Daouda Maloum

– Maimounatou Hamadou Kanavi

– Mbeimi Clementine

– Ngamazinguele Martin

– Souleymanou Ibrahima (Conductor of the heavy duty truck)

– Seven children