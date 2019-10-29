Cameroon: At least 20 feared dead in Bafoussam Landslide

At least 20 people are feared dead and many others injured after a landslide occurred last night in the Bafoussam III Sub-Division, Mifi Division of the West region of Cameroon, reports have confirmed.

According to reports, the incident occurred at about 10pm Monday October 28, 2019 following heavy rains.

The landslide which began at the Block 4 neighbourhood is reported to have brought down close to 11 houses, taking away the lives of more than 20 persons, with many others seriously injured in the process.

Reports say by 4am this morning, seven corpses were retrieved and the victims evacuated to the Bafoussam Regional Hospital.

In the meantime, the population of the Block 4 neighbourhood were joined by forces of law and order to continue the search for more corpses or victims, under the supervision of West Governor Awa Fonka Augustine whom reports say got to the scene at about 2am.

Reports say it is feared the Landslide may extend to other neighbourhoods in Bafoussam III Sub-Division owing to the nature of the locality.