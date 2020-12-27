At least 37 persons have been killed and eighteen others severely injured in an accident along the Yaounde-Bafoussam highway, local administrative authorities have confirmed.

According to the Senior Divisional Officer of the Mbam and Inoubou Division, Abasalom Molua Monono, the accident occurred around 2am on Sunday along the National Road Number 4 on the Ndikinimeki-Bafia stretch of the road, precisely around the Nomale bridge.

The accident occurred when a bus imatriculated LT 130 IQ belonging to the inter-urban transport agency, Avenir Voyages heading to Yaounde from Bafoussam, hit a truck before losing track and running into a slope for about 100 metres leading to casualties. All the injured persons were transported to the Ndikinimeki District Hospital and the Makenene Health Centre.

As rescue operations were still going on, another bus still from the same agency, imatriculated LT 602 GE transporting 70 passengers from Yaounde lost control and skidded into a slope just 30 metres from the first scene of the incident.

Local Administrative and judicial authorities as well as Forces of Law and Order immediately arrived the scene of the incident to coordinate the rescue operations.