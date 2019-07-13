Politics › Political parties

Happening now

Cameroon: At least 39 pro Kamto detainees released from Kondengui

Published on 13.07.2019 at 23h27 by JournalduCameroun

At least 39 detained supporters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement were on Friday July 11 released from the Kondengui Maximum security prison.

The detainees who have been detained in Kondengui since January were released after the Yaounde military tribunal dropped all charges against them.

On hand to receive them on Friday evening at the Kondengui prison, the second Vice Presdent of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Tiriane Noah said this is the a sign of victory but said they must continue the fight to free other party members who remain detained.

Several other supporters of th Cameroon Renaissance Movement remained incacerated at the Konddengui Maximum prison after they were arrested on separate occasions the January and June protests organised by the party.

 

Tags : | |

SEE ALSO

News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top