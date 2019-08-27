Cameroon: At least 30 inter-urban passenger transport operators suspended

The Minister of Transport has suspended at least 30 inter-urban road transport operators for illegal and unauthorised circulation along the country’s highway.
In a communique signed this Tuesday by Transport Minister Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe, over 60 inter-urban passenger transport companies have been suspended from all activities in the country.
Going by the Minister’s communique, the transport operators have been found guilty of operating outside authorised loading points without required authorisations.
The Minister has urged competent administrative authorities to ensure the strict implementation of the present suspension decision in their areas of authority.