Cameroon: At least 8 die in road accident in Douala

Published on 12.06.2019 at 15h53 by JournalduCameroun

At least 8 persons have been killed and many others injured in a road accident that occurred on the Mbanga-Njombe highway in the Moungo Division, Littoral region of Cameroon late Tuesday June 11, 2019, sources have confirmed.

The accident involving a 30-seater bus is said to have collided with a truck.

According to sources, the bus was leaving Douala for the West region. Unfortunately, it collided at the level of Mbanga-Njombe with a truck transporting gravels, leaving at least 8 dead and many injured.

Accounts further states that the number of deaths could increase with time owing to the level of injury incurred by many.

The bodies were transported to a nearby mortuary while the injured were immediately transferred to the hospital.

As of today, a good number of people have lost their lives due to road accidents on the Douala highway.