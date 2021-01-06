Life › Human interest

Cameroon: At least five killed in suspected separatist attack in restive NW

Published on 06.01.2021 at 11h10 by journal du Cameroun

At least five persons are said to have lost their lives in an attack on the convoy of the Senior Divisional Officer for Momo, North West region of Cameroon by suspected Ambazonia fighters this Wednesday January 6.

The victims include the Divisional Delegate for Communication for Momo, Becky Jeme Iyabo and about five soldiers.

The Senior Divisional Officer’s convoy was returning from Ngie and Njikwa, localities in the Momo Division where the civil administrator installed Divisional Officers.

The convoy is reported to have been ambushed by separatist fighters around Njikwa.

