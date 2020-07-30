Politics › security

Cameroon: At least one killed following gunshots in Bamenda

Published on 30.07.2020 at 15h54 by JournalduCameroun

At least one person has been killed in Bamenda, headquarters of the North West Region following heavy gunshots on Thursday morning, sources have confirmed.

Sources said heavy gun exchanges were heard on Thursday morning around the Travellers neighbourhood as residents remained indoors.

A man was later discovered dead in a carpentry workshop in the neighbourhood as residents suspected he might have been attained by a stray bullet.

At the Azire new church area, there were reports of a detonation of an improvised explosive device around the entrance to a popular travel agency but no casualty was recorded.

Earlier this week, at least one armed separatist was killed in Bamenda following an attack of patrol team of police officers, with two of the uniform men sustaining injuries.

