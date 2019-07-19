Cameroon: At least one dies after building collapses in Douala

At least one person is reported to have died and several others wounded after a building collapsed yesterday around the New Bell Ngangue neighbourhood in Douala.

Reports hold that at about 7am yesterday morning, a four storey building collapsed in Douala precisely at the New Bell Ngangue street killing one with several others injured. The victim has been identified as Talla Brice, aged 33.

The exact cause of the incident is still to be establish though reports say the population blames owner for the use of sub-standard building materials

Till today, inhabitants and security agents are still struggling to clear the debris in a bid to find eventual victims.

This is not the first time such incidents are recorded in Douala. Last year, five people died after another building crumbled in that part of the country.