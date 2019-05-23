Cameroon: At least one killed in Bamenda

At least one person has been killed in Bamenda, North West region of Cameroon in a fresh wave of violence that has hit that part of the country.

A video that has since gone viral on social media shows the body of a 35-year old man with the head apparently shattered from gunshots, lying on the road at the Mile 90 neighbourhood.

Sources say the man was heading to work in the morning when soldiers arrived the neighbourhood and opened fired indiscriminately killing the man as well as burning bikes.

Residents were forced to flee while a narrator in the video says at least two persons escaped into the bushes with bullet wounds.