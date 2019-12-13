Cameroon: At least one killed, three others injured in Mamfe gun battle

At least one civilian was killed and four others severely injured as they were reportedly caught in a crossfire in Mamfe on Wednesday, sources have said.

Sources say heavy fighting was recorded between soldiers and suspected armed separatist fighters around the Mamfe Ekok road as civilians fled for their lives.

One of them was caught by a stray bullet and was ferried to thee hopsital by rescue workers but he unfortunately gave up the ghost, trusted sources said.

Violence was equally recorded in some parts of Mamfe yesterday but the situation has since been contained, a source said.