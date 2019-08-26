Cameroon: At least three die after boat capsize off Coast of Limbe

At least three people have been confirmed dead after a maritime transportation boat capsized off the coast of Limbe in the South West region of Cameroon, reports have confirmed.
According to reports, the boat left Nigeria to Cameroon with over 200 passengers on board. So far, the Rapid Intervention Battalion, BIR is reported to have rescued over 100 passengers.
According to senior BIR officials, the rescue operation is ongoing and there are fears that the dead toll may rise.
The majority of those still trapped in the ship are reported to be children.