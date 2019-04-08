Cameroon: At least three perish in accident in Yaounde

At least 3 persons have been killed in a road accident that occurred in Yaounde Highway on Monday afternoon.

The accident, Journal du Cameroun learnt was caused by a bus of Garanti Express Company that left Douala early this afternoon.

The driver is said to have lost his brakes around Carrefour Nsam, some few metres to Garanti Express agency and met his way 300metres down into a cold store.

In the process, the bus struck four cars and two bikes, killing at least three people and injuring many who unfortunately for them found themselves at the wrong place and at the wrong time.

The wounded a source said have been rushed to the Efoulan Hospital, meanwhile the driver is reported to have taken refuge in a nearby police station for fear of the wrath of the mass.

Some eye witnesses present on the scene attribute the cause of the accident to the poor management of equipment and little or no check-ups.

This accident comes some 12 hours after another one that happened along the Kribi-Edea road with many leaving their lives.