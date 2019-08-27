Cameroon: At least three perish in road accident along Soa highway

At least three people have been confirmed dead and many others seriously injured in a road accident that occurred along the Yaounde-Soa highway in the Mefou and Afamba Division, Centre region of Cameroon.

The accident that occurred early this morning involved a 20-seater Soa bus and a personnel having on board three passengers.

The two engines are reported to have collided after the small car leaving Soa to Yaounde lost control at the level of Radio Bonne Nouvelle, leaving the three passengers she had on board dead on the spot and the car completely crushed down.

Meanwhile, many passengers from the 20-seater Soa bus are reported to have incurred serious injuries. Sources say the number of deaths could increase with time owing to the level of injury incurred by some.