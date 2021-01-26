Sport › Football

Cameroon: At least three policemen injured after explosion in Limbe

Published on 26.01.2021

At least three policemen have been injured in Limbe, South West Region of Cameroon following an explosion in the early hours of Tuesday, January 26.

The explosion occured around the Isokolo Old Road Entrance where the policemen were on guard to ensure the safety of teams stationed in the city for the African Nations Championship.

No group has claimed responsibility for the act but security has been beefed up in Limbe as matches continue to go on unperturbed at the Limbe Omnisports Stadium despite threats from separatists to disrupt the competition.

Togo is expected to face Rwanda later on Tuesday evening at the Limbe Omnisports stadium in the last Group C games of the ongoing African Nations Championship.

