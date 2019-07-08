Life › Human interest

Happening now

Cameroon: At least three prison warders die on road accident in NW region

Published on 08.07.2019 at 13h01 by JournalduCameroun

At least three prison warders have been reported dead following a road accident in Mbot, Donga Mantung Division, North West region.

The accident occured on Sunday July 7 along the Mbot-Nkambe road as they were returning to their base from Bamenda after completing an official mission.

Sources say the military vehicle carrying the warders lost control and crashed into a nearby house with thre persons losing their lives while the others injured were rushed to a medical facility where they are responding to treatment.

One of the warders has been identified as Julius Kwah, one of the Founding Presidents of the Jirt Cultural and Development Association.

 

 

Tags : | |

SEE ALSO

News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top