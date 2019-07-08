Cameroon: At least three prison warders die on road accident in NW region

At least three prison warders have been reported dead following a road accident in Mbot, Donga Mantung Division, North West region.

The accident occured on Sunday July 7 along the Mbot-Nkambe road as they were returning to their base from Bamenda after completing an official mission.

Sources say the military vehicle carrying the warders lost control and crashed into a nearby house with thre persons losing their lives while the others injured were rushed to a medical facility where they are responding to treatment.

One of the warders has been identified as Julius Kwah, one of the Founding Presidents of the Jirt Cultural and Development Association.