Cameroon: At least three suspected separatist fighters killed in Ndu

At least three suspected armed separatist fighters were killed in Ndu, in the North West region by security forces at the weekend, sources have confirmed.

Security sources say the armed separatist fighters were killed as they attempted to attack a section of the Cameroon Tea Estate. Their weapons were all seized by security forces.

In a separate attack carried out by soldiers, two suspected armed separatists were killed around the Berobi rice farms in the outskirts of Nkambe, Donga Mantung Division of the North West region.

Security sources say several armed men were injured but succeeded to escape while several weapons were seized including two bikes that were burnts down by the soldiers.