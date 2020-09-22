Cameroon: At least two journalists arrested during CRM protest

At least two journalists are said to be under police custody in Douala and Yaounde after they were arrested during Tuesday September 22 nationwide protest organised by the Cameroon Renaissance Movement party, CRM and allies to demand the departure of President Paul Biya.

One of them identified as Lindovi Njio from la Nouvelle Expression daily newspaper based in Douala, Littoral region of Cameroon was arrested this morning when he was about to cover the protest at Prof Mauruce Kamto’s residence at the Santa Barbara neighbourhood in Yaounde.

According to a colleague present on the field, police surrounded the entrances leading to Kamto residence, Lindovi Njio crossed a first security fence, then tried to get through the second one which is nearly 100 meters from Kamto’s home and as such got too close to the police, reason why he was picked up.

The colleague added that though Lindovi presented documents attesting he is a journalist who only wanted to cover the event, he was still taken away for questioning.

Apart from Lindovi, three other journalists, including; Jarvis Tah, Christian Tebong are reported to have been arrested in Douala, and Rodrigue Ngassi in Yaounde.

While reminding that journalism is not a crime, the Cameroon Association of English-speaking Journalists, CAMASEJ took to its Twitter page to ask for the immediate release of one of these journalists, Jarvis Tah.

It is worth noting that journalists are often arrested for covering unauthorized political manifestations.